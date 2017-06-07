Stolen motorcycles in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A post on the Waterbury Police Department’s Facebook page is revving up reaction from local motorcycle riders. With more than 7,000 views, it’s getting a lot of attention. It shows surveillance video capturing two young men checking out motorcycles in an old building on Johnson Street. Police say those men stole some of those bikes and now they need the pubic’s help trying to find them.
News8 showed the video to some motorcycle riders. One, named Jack, had this reaction:
“Does this tick you off?,” News8 asked.
“Yeah, I feel bad for the people that — feel bad for the people who own the equipment.” he said.
That’s not the only video featuring motorcycle thieves that has people talking. In Vernon, Kaplan Cycles posted surveillance video showing two men breaking in during overnight hours, grabbing bikes, and leaving with them.
That video went viral.
Motorcycle enthusiasts will tell you this doesn’t surprise them. They know this is the time of year when incidents like this seem to spike.
“This time of year is really the hot time for thefts,” said Michael D’Occhio, vice-president of Doc’s Motor Parts in Waterbury. “You know, the summer riding season — everybody wants bikes. This is when you see a peek in stolen motorcycles.”
More than 700 motorcycles were stolen in Connecticut last year — that’s according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Motorcycle thefts are up slightly across the country. The most stolen motorcycles — by manufacturer are: Honda, Yamaha,Suzuki, Kawasaki and Harley Davidson.
Police made arrests in the case in Vernon. They’re hoping for similar results soon in Waterbury. Police are also investigating stolen motorcycles in Manchester, Connecticut.