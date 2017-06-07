Stop and Shop announces recall on Spicy Chicken Strips

By and Published:
(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

PURCHASE, N.Y. (WTNH) — Grocery store giant Shop & Shop issued a recall on Wednesday for one of its chicken products.

The company announced its spicy chicken strips were recalled from sales on account of containing milk, an allergen that was not disclosed on the product’s label.

The chicken has a UPC number of 68826712615 with best by dates of 3/24/2018, 3/27/2018, and 3/28/2018.

Those who are allergic or sensitive to milk may be of risk to allergic reaction from the product. The reaction tends to surface within a couple of minutes to two hours after consumption. Some possible symptoms include hives, flushed skin, and face, tongue, or lip swelling.

Customers who have purchased the product can bring their receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.

The product is safe to consume for individuals who do not have a milk allergy.

For more information, customers can call Stop & Shop Customer Service at 1-800-767-7772.

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s