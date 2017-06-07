Stop and Shop announces recall on Spicy Chicken Strips

PURCHASE, N.Y. (WTNH) — Grocery store giant Shop & Shop issued a recall on Wednesday for one of its chicken products.

The company announced its spicy chicken strips were recalled from sales on account of containing milk, an allergen that was not disclosed on the product’s label.

The chicken has a UPC number of 68826712615 with best by dates of 3/24/2018, 3/27/2018, and 3/28/2018.

Those who are allergic or sensitive to milk may be of risk to allergic reaction from the product. The reaction tends to surface within a couple of minutes to two hours after consumption. Some possible symptoms include hives, flushed skin, and face, tongue, or lip swelling.

Customers who have purchased the product can bring their receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.

The product is safe to consume for individuals who do not have a milk allergy.

For more information, customers can call Stop & Shop Customer Service at 1-800-767-7772.