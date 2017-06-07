Stratford police search for person who crashed, jumped off of bridge

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford Police are searching for a missing person on Wednesday.

Officials say at approximately 12:06 a.m., 26-year-old Tavares Harris of Florida crashed his SUV into the protective railing on the Devon Bridge. Harris then exited his vehicle and jumped from the bridge, according to police.

Officers and firefighters from several towns initiated a search for Harris.

The search included marine units, aviation units, as well as K9 civilian volunteers and police and fire dive team.

The Housatonic River was searched throughout the day and night, but Harris has not been located. Police are continuing to investigate.

