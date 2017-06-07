Strawberry season delayed across Connecticut

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Strawberry shortcake, jam, and ice cream. Are you hungry yet?

Although it is typically strawberry season around this time of the year, folks at the Hindinger Farm in Hamden are saying the recent rain and cooler temperatures delayed the season about two weeks.

“Strawberry season was a little slow coming out of the gate, but we’re really starting to catch up,” said farm manager George Hindinger. “We’re expecting some warmer weather coming the weekend into next week, so we should be where we should be and the strawberries look absolutely great.”

Hindinger says they’re really relying on sunny days, especially with the farm’s Strawberry Festival coming up on June 17.

