Eversource works to restore power after outage in Branford

By Published: Updated:
Utility poles and power lines (file).

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Thousands of people were without power Wednesday morning after an outage in Branford.

Eversource reports that 5,465 customers were experiencing a power outage in Branford around 7:30 a.m. As of 8 a.m., only 218 customers were out.

Fire dispatch tells News 8 that the outage originated from one of the power stations on East Main Street. They added that it was caused by a large bird’s nest that was on some wires at the substation which resulted in a fire.

Click here for the latest outages from Eversource 

Eversource, however, has not confirmed the cause of the outage but did say they are working to restore power at this time.

