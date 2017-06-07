Eversource works to restore power after outage in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Thousands of people were without power Wednesday morning after an outage in Branford.

Eversource reports that 5,465 customers were experiencing a power outage in Branford around 7:30 a.m. As of 8 a.m., only 218 customers were out.

Fire dispatch tells News 8 that the outage originated from one of the power stations on East Main Street. They added that it was caused by a large bird’s nest that was on some wires at the substation which resulted in a fire.

Eversource, however, has not confirmed the cause of the outage but did say they are working to restore power at this time.