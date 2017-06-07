Tracking a heatwave next week

Today turned out to be a great day across Connecticut with temperatures that eventually made it into the 60s and 70s after the sun melted away morning clouds. You can give your AC’s another break tonight with temperatures that are forecast to drop into the 40s once again! After a cool start to the day on Thursday, temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 70s. Warmer temperatures away from the water.

Clouds will be on the increase during the evening on Thursday as a storm approaches. This system is forecast to stay too far offshore to bring us steady rain but it’s still close enough to throw some clouds our way. Now we’re not giving the all clear just yet, but the forecast is looking promising. However, Friday won’t be completely dry. There are still some afternoon showers that we’ll have to dodge from a separate disturbance.

We’ll dry things out Friday night and into the first half of Saturday. Sun and clouds are in the forecast for Saturday with a few more clouds for the afternoon. A few of these clouds may feature a few showers but we’re not expecting anything severe. Temperatures will be in the 70s on Friday, upper 70s on Saturday and then we really turn on the heat Sunday into the middle of next week.

Sunday Temperatures will soar into the 80s to near 90 with rising humidity. The sun will be out too. Wait to you see the full forecast. Big time heat is coming! Click here!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Intern Beth Finello and Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Interact with me on facebook or twitter! Send me a message on social media, and I’ll get back to you!