Two Men Arrested for Use and Possession of Fraudulent Credit Cards

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– At 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, two men were in possession of several fraudulent credit cards.

Milford Police arrested two young men on June 6 after receiving a report of their attempted use of fraudulent credit cards at the Connecticut Post Mall.

Keyshaun Clark, 19, and Paul Latham, 21, held several credit cards. Though the cards read their individual names, the information on each magnetic strip belonged to other people.

Clark is being charged with seven counts of credit card theft, seven counts of conspiracy to commit credit card theft, and additional related charges.

Latham will face charges for two counts of illegal use of credit card, six counts of credit card theft, and other related charges.

Their bond is being held at $10,000.