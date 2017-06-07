Uber General Manager praises passage of ride-sharing legislation in Connecticut

(WTNH) — The Uber General Manager is reacting to the State Senate’s vote to push legislation on ride-sharing companies.

The Connecticut Senate voted in favor of moving forward with legislation to create a permanent framework statewide for ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

The proposed bill would require ride-sharing companies to pay a $50,000 registration fee to the state. It would also set limits on surge pricing.

The bill now moves to Governor Malloy‘s desk before it can be put into law.

Uber General Manager Matthew Powers praises the Senate’s decision:

Today’s bipartisan action by the Connecticut Senate is a monumental step forward to maintaining safe, affordable and reliable transportation for riders and flexible economic opportunities for drivers. Uber looks forward to continuing to work with Governor Malloy in anticipation of the signing of this important bill, which would make Connecticut the 42nd state to enact comprehensive ride-sharing legislation.”

Lyft‘s spokesperson Scott Coriell also issued a response:

This bill will allow ride-sharing services like Lyft to expand in Connecticut, which will bring increased transportation options, earning potential, and economic activity to individuals and communities around the state. We’d especially like to thank Senators Larson, Leone, Boucher and Linares for their hard work to get this bill through the Senate, and we look forward to the Governor signing it into law.”