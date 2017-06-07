What’s Brewing: Coffee is good before you workout, Zima comeback, and police trading cards

(WTNH)- In today’s What’s Brewing segment, it’s national running day and a new study found drinking coffee before working out, helps you work out harder. The study from the University of Sao Paolo found that people who had coffee before working out, completed the workout 3.3% faster than those who didn’t have any caffeine.

For those of you drinking in the 90’s, Zima is making a comeback! The malt beverage, made by MillerCoors, will be offered for a limited time. It first came out in 1993 and became a hit before it was discontinued in 2008.

Walmart is making it easier for you to get your grocery shopping done. Customers can now shop for thousands of grocery items online and pick them up immediately. Some Wal-Mart stores are even testing out a self-service kiosk to pick up orders in the parking lot. The service is completely free with a minimum purchase of 30-dollars.

A police department in Massachusetts is hoping to engage with kids in the community through trading cards. Starting later this month, every Northampton officer will carry their own personal trading card, like a baseball card for police.

The cards will have the officer’s picture, bio, and a description of their job. The first 10 kids who collect all 50 cards will get to choose one of two prizes: either a challenge coin or a ride to school in a squad car.