Woman’s 111th birthday wish: to meet Tom Brady

Tom Brady
New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — A Maine resident celebrating her 111th birthday has a special wish: to meet New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

WGME-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2r66gbf ) that Dorris Farrar, of Freeport, turned 111 Tuesday. The Bar Harbor, Maine, native was born in in 1906, when Theodore Roosevelt was president and San Francisco had its massive earthquake.

Her family moved to Connecticut before eventually settling in Massachusetts. Farrar says she moved back to Maine in 2003.

The nurses at the assisted living home where Farrar stays say she walks and sends plenty of letters.

One of Farrar’s letters went to Brady. The centenarian says she is Brady’s oldest fan and that she hopes to meet him.

