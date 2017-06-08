A cool June so far

The first week of June has certainly been abnormal. Yes, many people have been saving money on their electric bill with these cool temperatures but where’s our summer like heat?!? As a matter of fact, 6 of the first 8 days in June have featured overnight lows in the 40s. This past Tuesday, afternoon temperatures were stuck in the 50s, roughly 20°F below normal.

The average temperature along the shoreline this month so far is 62.6°F. Well below the normal 68.2°F for the month of June. If the month ended today, it would be the coolest June ever by 1.3°F.

The average temperature inland this month so far is 59.6°F. Well below the normal 68.4°F for the month of June. If the month ended today, it would also be the coolest June ever by 3.2°F.

However, will this cool June last? Not likely! Temperatures Sunday are expected to rise into the 80s to near 90! It’s not a one day warm up either. The heat along with the humidity will continue Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday with temperatures that are expected to be in the upper 80s along the shoreline and into the low 90s away from the water. Talk about quite the change!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

