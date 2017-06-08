A rare auto-immune condition is the focus of a clinical trial at Yale New Haven Hospital

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Every two weeks, Ed Czaczkes comes to the Yale Center for Clinical Investigation Hospital Research Unit on a 10th floor at Yale New Haven Hospital.
He is getting treated for Myasthenia Gravis or MG.

It just hits you like the more you do, the less you can do. The more you breathe, the less you can breathe. The more you walk, the less you can walk.”

MG is an auto-immune disorder that can be deadly.

It affects how nerves communicate with muscles.

Dr. Richard Nowak, Director of the Yale Myasthenia Gravis Clinic, explains, “There’s a disruption between the communication between the end of the nerve and the surface of the muscle.”

Muscles, that are now susceptible to extreme weakness.

Ed says, “I had severe problems talking and breathing. I thought I had a stroke.”

Mild symptoms can often lead to a misdiagnosis or a delay.

“Early in the morning,” says Dr. Nowak, “an individual can be completely without symptoms as the day goes on they could get a droopy eyelid or double vision or slurring of their words.”

There are a number of treatments available but a clinical trial for a therapy developed by New Haven-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals — is working best for Ed.

Dr. Nowak says, “You’re basically preventing the disruption and destruction of the receptor on the surface of the muscle by targeting this specific component of the immune system.”

So Ed is able to breathe, walk and talk.

“I’m still going,” he says, “I wouldn’t be able to do that if I didn’t have the drugs.”

The goal of researchers like Dr. Nowak, “For every single patient that we see, in our clinical practice and also in the context of a clinical trial, is to get them to be symptom free. That is the gold standard in my opinion and I think that we can achieve that in most, if not all patients.”

MG can strike anybody.

That’s why the annual MG Foundation of America walk is so important. It raises awareness and funding.

Ed Czaczkes will be among those who will be at Hubbard Park in Meriden this Sunday, June 11.
Registration is at nine a.m. The walk starts at 10.

For more information about the MG walk – go to http://www.mgfa.org

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s