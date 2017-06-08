ALDI holds multiple hiring events in Connecticut

(WTNH)– The grocery store chain ALDI is hosting multiple hiring events across the state on Thursday for all of their Connecticut based stores.

The event on June 8th will go from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and were at multiple ALDI locations across the state including the following:

Wallingford ALDI at 1248 South Broad Street

Bristol ALDI at 110 Middle Street

North Windham ALDI at 332 Boston Post Road

Middletown ALDI at 671 Washington Street

West Hartford ALDI at 511 New Park Avenue

People who were interested had the ability to apply in-person at the event.