Amazon to open new fulfillment center in North Haven; creating 1,800 jobs

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Amazon, the world’s largest internet retailer, will open up a brand new fulfillment center in North Haven, Governor Dannel Malloy announced Thursday afternoon.

The new 855,000 square foot fulfillment center will create 1,800 new jobs at the facility. Amazon, which recently opened a fulfillment center in Windsor and a sorting center in Wallingford, currently employs approximately 2,000 people in Connecticut. With the addition of the North Haven facility, that number will increase to approximately 3,800 Connecticut-based employees.

Governor Malloy described today’s announcement as an important step for Connecticut’s economy.

This is a significant win for our state’s taxpayers and our economy. Amazon’s $255 million investment to expand operations in Connecticut is proof positive that when we work with companies and bring our collective ingenuity to bear, we deliver on creating jobs for the hardworking residents of our state. With plans to nearly double their Connecticut workforce – growing another 1,800 jobs on top of the 2,000 employees they currently have in the state – Amazon’s decision to open third facility here is a testament to the high quality and productivity of our workforce.”

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman echoed Malloy’s enthusiasm over today’s announcement.

Amazon has established a significant footprint in Connecticut – very good news for our workforce and our economy. I congratulate Governor Malloy, DECD Commissioner Smith and the partners that helped bring Amazon to Connecticut and expand its presence to North Haven.”

Amazon’s North Haven fulfillment center will be located at 415 Washington Avenue – the 168-acre property formerly utilized by Pratt & Whitney that has been vacant for over 15 years.

“Five years after announcing our first fulfillment center in Connecticut, we’re excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in North Haven, creating more than 1,500 full-time jobs that offer wages 30 percent higher than traditional retail roles and include comprehensive benefits on day one, bonuses and stock awards,” Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North America operations, said. “We’ve found an abundance of talent in Connecticut’s workforce, and we are so happy to have this opportunity to expand in the state to serve customers.”