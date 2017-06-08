CDC publishes tips for safe summer travel

(WTNH) — The time for summer travel is right around the corner.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a bunch of tips to make sure your trip is a safe and healthy one.

If you are heading to an exotic location, the CDC is recommending you make sure you’re up to date on vaccinations. You may need shots you wouldn’t normally need at home.

If you’re going overseas, check the CDC travel website to see if the area has any travel health notices.

Also, be prepared for minor health issues such as stomach problems and always bring plenty of sunscreen to stay burn-free.