(WTNH) — Make sure your sunscreen has protection for both UVA and UVB rays.

Both are linked to Melanoma and other skin cancers.

The higher the SPF, the greater the protection.

You should try and choose a sunscreen that is at least SPF 15.

You should apply it at least 20 minutes before you go out in the sun.

Don’t forget to apply it to your ears and scalp.

Apply it every two hours. If you are sweating or swimming, you should apply it more often.