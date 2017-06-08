Dubuque call center plans to add 180 jobs in new location

By Published:

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Connecticut company plans to add 180 positions after it moves to a new location in Dubuque.

American Customer Care is moving to a building that was occupied by McGraw-Hill Higher Education. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2r5izcw ) that American Customer Care will occupy 22,000 square feet at the new spot, which company officials say will be enough space to hold the current Dubuque staff of 120 and hire 180 more employees. The move is expected to be completed by Labor Day.

The Bristol, Connecticut-based company operates call centers.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s