EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven woman will face a judge on Friday after police say she led officers on a chase through town, ending in New Haven.

Officials say 43-year-old Michelle Kosko was wanted for shoplifting.

She’s accused of having a stolen license plate on the car she was driving.

Kosko was pulled over on Wednesday night. Police say she sped off and drove around recklessly trying to get away from police.