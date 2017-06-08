Edge Fitness Weight Loss Challenge: Kiana of Derby Loses 55 Pounds

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — in 2016, Kiana Johnson experienced a molar pregnancy. She was able to heal from it mentally, but it left her with extra baggage.

“At my heaviest I was 218,” Johnson recalled.

She knew it was time to take action.

“I needed someone to tell me exactly what workouts I needed to do, someone to tell me, ’alright this is what you need to eat to lose weight,’” Johnson explained.

That’s why Kiana joined the Edge Fitness Weight Loss Challenge — a 60-day, team based approach to losing weight. It involves group workouts, bi-weekly weigh-ins and nutritional coaching, all under the guidance of a team captain.

“Jerame’s awesome,” Johnson said of her captain. “He was like my number one person pushing me. ‘You can do this,’ and you know, ‘You got this and you’re doing great.’”

“There’s nothing more satisfying than watching somebody put in the hard work and get what they came to get,” Jerame Swanson, a personal trainer at The Edge Fitness Clubs, said of Johnson. “It’s very inspiring.”

The challenge transformed Johnson’s body and life.

“My goal weight for the challenge was to lose 15 pounds and I lost 16 pounds,” Johnson said.

“It was mind boggling to see someone do as well as she did for her first time around,” Swanson added.

Since her challenge ended in November, Johnson has continued to go to the gym five or six days a week, and her hard work has paid off. She’s lost 39 more pounds, bringing her total weight loss to 55 pounds.

“It’s kind of something I definitely want to stick with and just I feel better,” Johnson explained. “I’m more energetic now. I’m sleeping better, and I just feel better. I’m barely ever sick. So it’s just something that I’ve benefitted from so much, I can’t see myself going back to the way I used to be.”

Participants of the Edge Fitness Weight Loss Challenge have the chance of taking home a $5,000 grand prize or one of several $500 runner-up prizes. To learn more, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.