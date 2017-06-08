Exploring state’s attractions during Connecticut Open House Day

(WTNH) – Governor Dannel P. Malloy is encouraging Connecticut residents to take advantage of the special discounts and unique promotions being offered at over 200 tourist destinations across the state Saturday, June 10th.

Connecticut has an incredible array of museum, galleries, theaters, vineyards, shops, restaurants, historic properties, and other locations that make our state so unique, and we are proud to showcase all of them during this special event on Saturday,” Governor Malloy said. “Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the special deals and discounts that businesses across our state will be offering. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore a destination you may have never visited before.”

This is part of the state’s 13th annual Connecticut Open House Day. Here’s a small sampling of some of the promotions being offered statewide:

Beardsley Zoo (Bridgeport): open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., offering half-price admission for the first 100 guests.

Nathan Hale Homestead (Coventry): free admission from noon until 4:00 p.m.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society (Danbury): free admission from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Goodspeed Opera House (East Haddam): open from 9:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., enjoy free tours of the historic Victorian theater built in 1876.

Connecticut Trolley Museum (East Windsor): from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. purchase one admission and receive the second admission free.

Connecticut River Museum (Essex): all admissions are $6.

Sunset Meadows Vineyards (Goshen): open 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., offering 10% discount on six bottles of wine and 15% discount of twelve bottles.

Harriet Beecher Stowe Center (Hartford): after an 18 month renovation, the National Historic Landmark Stowe House will reopen and offer discounted tours.

Hartford Stage (Hartford): visitors can receive a 25% discount for the 2:00 p.m. or the 8:00 p.m. performances of George Bernard Shaw’s “Heartbreak House.”

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art (Hartford): free admission from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Mystic Aquarium (Mystic): open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:50 p.m., offering $6 off general admission.

Dinosaur State Park (Rocky Hill): free admission from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

To see the complete list of participating attractions, you can click here.