Fairfield Police search for people involved in burglary at pizza restaurant

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield Police are searching for the people involved in a burglary at a pizza restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Officers say at around 12:48 a.m., they responded to an active burglar alarm at Maione’s Pizza on Stratfield Road. The responding officers noticed evidence of forced entry to the structure and believed that the suspects made entry to the building, but not the business.

The suspects were captured on the business’s surveillance cameras.

If you have any information regarding the burglary or the suspects pictured in the surveillance video, you’re asked to call Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-4840.