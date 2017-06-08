Feast of St. Anthony celebrated in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Italian-American Catholics in New Haven are celebrating one of the biggest feast dates in the Roman Catholic church from Thursday night through Sunday.

The Feast of St. Anthony at St. Anthony’s Church on Washington Avenue is hosting its long standing festival. The feast includes a variety of foods, drinks, and even Italian singers.

The feast will be celebrated on Friday from 5-10 p.m., Saturday from 5-11 p.m., and Sunday from 12-7 p.m.

The celebration will end with a pasta dinner served after the noon mass.

