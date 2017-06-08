Former F.B.I. Director Comey to testify before Senate Intelligence Committee

By Published:
James Comey
In this March 20, 2017 photo, FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Comey’s appearance Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee is one of the most anticipated congressional hearings in years. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH)– Bombshell testimony is expected in Washington Thursday. Former F.B.I. Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He was fired while the bureau was investigating President Donald Trump for possible ties to Russia.

The former FBI Director and longtime justice official released seven pages of testimony ahead of his appearance on Capitol Hill Thursday morning. Comey is a prolific note-taker, and says he wrote down details about his conversations with President Trump right after they happened. He had several interactions with the president, and he writes about Trump’s efforts to get a pledge of loyalty from him.

Trump also urged Comey to drop his investigation of Trump’s pick for National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, who had significant ties to Russia.

Related: Comey will testify Trump asked for ‘loyalty’ and to drop Flynn investigation

Comey writes: “The President told me “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He’s a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

“What we have is a pattern of concealment regarding these secret talks and discussions with the Russians. What was the motive in those discussions? Did it involve meddling with the election process and collusion with the Russians? These questions demand answers,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut.

Among the other questions, why did Comey wait until he was fired to go public with the claims Trump demanded a loyalty pledge, and does Comey feel he was fired in order to derail the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to influence the US election?

Trump himself has called the entire investigation a witch-hunt. Trump’s personal attorney says the president feels “completely and totally vindicated” by the Comey testimony that’s been released.

If you remember back 20 years ago, Comey was special counsel to the Senate Whitewater Committee investigating the Clintons. Now he will be the one answering questions that could lead to another presidential impeachment.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s