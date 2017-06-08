Former F.B.I. Director Comey to testify before Senate Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH)– Bombshell testimony is expected in Washington Thursday. Former F.B.I. Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He was fired while the bureau was investigating President Donald Trump for possible ties to Russia.

The former FBI Director and longtime justice official released seven pages of testimony ahead of his appearance on Capitol Hill Thursday morning. Comey is a prolific note-taker, and says he wrote down details about his conversations with President Trump right after they happened. He had several interactions with the president, and he writes about Trump’s efforts to get a pledge of loyalty from him.

Trump also urged Comey to drop his investigation of Trump’s pick for National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, who had significant ties to Russia.

Related: Comey will testify Trump asked for ‘loyalty’ and to drop Flynn investigation

Comey writes: “The President told me “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He’s a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

“What we have is a pattern of concealment regarding these secret talks and discussions with the Russians. What was the motive in those discussions? Did it involve meddling with the election process and collusion with the Russians? These questions demand answers,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut.

Among the other questions, why did Comey wait until he was fired to go public with the claims Trump demanded a loyalty pledge, and does Comey feel he was fired in order to derail the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to influence the US election?

Trump himself has called the entire investigation a witch-hunt. Trump’s personal attorney says the president feels “completely and totally vindicated” by the Comey testimony that’s been released.

If you remember back 20 years ago, Comey was special counsel to the Senate Whitewater Committee investigating the Clintons. Now he will be the one answering questions that could lead to another presidential impeachment.