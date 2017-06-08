Get Discovered model and actor showcase at The Shops at Yale

(WTNH)- If you’re interested in a modeling or acting career, a special event in New Haven is the place for you this weekend. Get Discovered Model & Actor Showcase will be traveling to The Shops at Yale on Saturday, 6/10/17 from 12-4 PM to scout for new faces. Get Discovered is a traveling group of agents, talent scouts and agency representatives that scout for new faces! Hosted by renowned model scout, Tina Kiniry, President of John Casablancas of CT and founder of Get Discovered; Tina states “We are very excited to bring this unique opportunity to the public. Our past Get Discovered clients have appeared in Vogue, 17 and Glamour Magazines, and have appeared in ads for Guess, Burt’s Bees and Maybelline! This is a great way for a new model or actor to get in front of top agencies and find out if they have what it takes to be a model or actor in Connecticut and/or New York! You don’t need to do anything to prepare for the event; just show up and meet the agents. It is that simple!” For more information click here.
