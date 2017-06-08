Hartford man arrested on stolen firearm charge

Hartford Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Detectives with the Hartford Police Vice & Narcotics division arrested a man accused of possessing a stolen firearm.

Police say they received a tip on Wednesday evening about a person with a handgun in the area of 1046 Capitol Avenue. Police sent an unmarked vehicle to the area, and according to investigators 27-year-old Alfredo Melendez began flashing the firearm in a threatening manner.

Once police moved in, Melendez attempted to take off on foot, and tossed away the pistol. Police caught Melendez a short time later, and recovered the 9mm pistol.

Police say Melendez is a convicted felon. He is being held on numerous weapons related charges.

