Hartford man sentenced to prison for distributing crack

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Jimmie Smith was sentenced on Thursday by Senior U.S. District Judge Alfred V. Covello in Hartford to 46 months of federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing crack cocaine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from joint law enforcement investigation headed by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Violent Crimes Task Force and the Hartford Police Department that targeted a drug trafficking organization operating in Hartford’s North End that was distributing crack and powder cocaine.

The investigation revealed that David Gil-Grande, of Manchester, received shipments of cocaine, secreted in sealed coffee cans, from Puerto Rico. He then supplied the cocaine to Anthony Shelton, also known as “Pretty,” Gerard Brown, also known as “Goldie,” and others, who converted much of the cocaine into crack and distributed both forms of the drug in the area of Barbour Street in Hartford. Brown supplied both crack and cocaine to Smith, and Smith also converted cocaine into crack. He then sold the drugs to his own customers.

Twenty individuals were charged as a result of the investigation.

Smith, a resident of Hartford, has been detained since his arrest on February 9, 2016.

On February 14, 2017, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base.

Smith has a criminal history that began in 1993 and includes eight felony convictions, including a conviction for first degree assault on which he was sentenced to 54 months of imprisonment, according to officials. He also was on state probation while he engaged in the criminal conduct that resulted in this federal prosecution.

Gil-Grande, Shelton and Brown have pleaded guilty to related charges. On January 31, 2017, Gil-Grande was sentenced to 70 months of imprisonment. Shelton and Brown await sentencing.