Jordan Spieth commits to 2017 Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth hits from the first fairway during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The field for Connecticut’s pro golf tournament is getting better and better.

Two-time major champion Jordan Spieth is committing to the Travelers Championship set to be held at TPC River Highlands later this month.

The 23-year-old from Dallas, Texas is currently ranked sixth in the world. He joins other high-level commits Rory McIlroy and Jason Day who are ranked numbers two and three in the world, respectively. Russell Knox, who won the 2016 Travelers Championship, is also playing in this year’s tournament.

The 2017 Travelers Championship will tee off on June 22.

