(WTNH)- June is national dairy month and registered dietitian Heidi Harkopf from the New England Dairy and Food Council appeared on CT Style to talk about some unique pairings. Certain foods just seemed to be a match made in heaven: peanut butter and Jelly, wine and cheese, cookies and milk. And some were made iconic on TV such as Pepsi and milk in the 1970s hit show Laverne and Shirley. Well, the council decided to venture off the beaten path and share the not-so-obvious, maybe even intriguing, yet still creatively delicious ways to enjoy dairy foods. Did you know that cheese and chocolate can be a yin and yang pairing? Tickle your taste buds with this salty sweet match. It’s a wonderfully indulgent treat with health benefits! And if you find your mouth on fire after eating spicy food, reach for a glass of milk or a yogurt side dish such as raita. The protein casein in dairy will bind to the capsaicin in your mouth from the hot pepper for instant cooling relief! Experience the unlikely harmony of green or black tea and cheese. Similar to wine, the tea has tannins complementing the cheese flavor profile. And just think about the super food blend you get in this pair! If you’re looking for a new snack experience try popcorn and milk. Fiber and calcium all wrapped up into one yummy snack. For more information, click here.

