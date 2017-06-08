Major figure in Comey testimony has Connecticut ties

(WTNH) — A major figure in Thursday’s testimony given by fired FBI Director James Comey has strong Connecticut connections.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner is the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Warner has also spent much of his life in The Nutmeg State.

Warner grew up in Vernon and graduated from Rockville High School before attending college at George Washington University.

In his biography, Warner says he paid for tuition by working for former Connecticut Senator Abraham Ribicoff.

Warner later worked for Chris Dodd when he was a senator.

