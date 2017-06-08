Man awarded $323,000 in excessive force lawsuit

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man who sued Connecticut police officers for excessive force after suffering a black eye and spending two days in jail has been awarded $323,000 by a jury.

The lawyer for 31-year-old Anibal Diaz tells the Connecticut Post the award sends a message to the city of Bridgeport.

“You just don’t treat people this way,” Attorney Chris DeMarco says.

The city attorney calls the award excessive. He plans to file a motion to reduce the verdict.

Diaz was arrested in May 2013 by officers responding to a call of two armed men. DeMarco says Diaz was hit with a stun gun and struck by an officer in the eye.

Diaz was held in jail and faced several charges, including assault on a police officer. The charges were later dropped.

