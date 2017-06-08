Man sentenced to 4 years for assault outside bar

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has sentenced a man to four years in prison for assault, saying he is a “good person” who committed an act of “gratuitous violence.”

Brandon Webb was accused of knocking a man unconscious outside a Meriden bar in 2014 and continuing to punch and kick him as he lay on the ground. The man suffered a traumatic brain injury and his niece said he will never be able to work again.

Webb had claimed he was acting in self-defense but police say surveillance video shows the man was not acting in a threatening manner when Webb punched him.

Webb, who had been considering a career in law enforcement, apologized and asked the judge to suspend his sentence. The judge said the attack warranted prison time.

