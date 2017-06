(CNN) —¬†First Lady Melania Trump will soon be packing her bags and moving to the White House.

Melania Trump has been living in Trump Tower in New York, despite the president taking up residence in the White House.

The couple said Melania was waiting to move until their 11-year-old son Barron was done with the school year.

Mrs. Trump and Barron reportedly plan to move to D.C. on June 14.

In May, the Trumps chose a school for Barron in D.C.