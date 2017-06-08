Mystic Seaport’s Annual Sea Music Festival

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Seaport is holding the Golden Age of Sail in its annual Sea Music Festival starting Thursday, June 8th.

The festival will run through Sunday, June 11th.

The festivities include concerts, special performances for children, instructional workshops, a scholars’ symposium and sea music on the museum’s ships.

This year’s roster includes musicians from Great Britain, France, and Australia, along with singers from across the United States.

Admission is $28.95 for adults ages 15 and older and $18.95 for children ages 4-14. Museum members and children three and younger are admitted free.