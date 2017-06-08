New Britain man arrested for allegedly illegally manufacturing bombs

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from New Britain is facing multiple charges after explosive devices and materials were allegedly found in his house.

On Wednesday, members of New Britain Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and members of the Hartford Bomb Squad executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence on Grandview Terrace after receiving information that a resident in that home was manufacturing “M80” type explosives. Inside of the property, officers located 52 “M80” style explosive devices, 1033 grams of a fine powder that tested positive during a flammability test along with fireworks, a pressure cooker, wicks, fuses, tools used for building fireworks, 55 grams of dried hallucinogenic mushrooms, numerous pills in unlabeled bottles and other explosive devices that officials have not identified.

Officials say 33-year-old Robert Bryant was arrested in connection with the items found during the search. He was charged will illegal bomb manufacturing, illegal possession of exploding fireworks, illegal possession of explosives, sale of hallucinogens, possession of hallucinogens and illegal possession of prescription drugs. Bryant was held on a $500,000 bond.

On Thursday, Bryant’s bond was reduced to $250,000. Bryant was able to post bond. His next court date is June 13.