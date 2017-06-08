New Haven locals react to James Comey hearing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At Willie C Barber Shop in New Haven, hairdressers were busy working while watching former FBI director James Comey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Willie C. Mewborn owner of Willie C Barber Shop said, “I want the truth to come out.” Mewborn added, “We have to listen and try to see who is telling the truth. All of them got a good story.”

People said they were eager to hear Comey’s testimony in his first public comments since Trump abruptly fired him in May.

Celso Marrichi is the owner of Wall Street Pizza. He said, “We think it’s very troubling that first of all he got fired for no reason at all.”

Bernard Grant said, “There’s been a lot of bipartisanship in Washington DC so I believe we’ve got to get to the root of whatever is going on.” We caught up with people in pizza parlors to pubs there were no shortage of opinions. Alicia Gosford added, “There were recordings, there were memos made, a paper trail created I think it tells a lot about the trust that not only the American public should have in Trump but his own administration.

Jake Gertie added, “I think it sounds really bad. I think it’s pretty clear. It has been clear for a while now that the Russians interfered in the election. I was not surprised by that at all.” At Wall Street pizza they tried to keep up with the news. Marrichi added, “Every five minutes we have to go in front of the TV and try to listen and see what’s going on.”

Some people told News 8 they believe Comey was truthful in his testimony. Jake Gertie added, “He’s telling the truth. Comey is an honest guy.” Maureen Gosford said, “I think he’s honest and forthright and I don’t think he has any reason to lie and I think that’s why he was fired.” Some said they would have liked to see more transparency. Gosford added, “I think there is a lot of stuff happening behind the curtain and I really think there needs to be transparency for the American public.”