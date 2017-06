NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Police made one of their more interesting arrests as of late.

They had to chase down a naked man.

A viewer sent in a Report-It picture to News 8 of the incident.

According to police, firefighters were on a medical call when the 29-year-old man involved in the incident ran away without clothing.

Police and firefighters managed to catch up with the man.

He was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.