New York teen nearly killed from overexercising

NEW YORK (WTNH) — People exercise to stay healthy, but over-exercising almost killed a teenager in New York.

The 19-year-old was working with a trainer. He told the trainer he hadn’t worked out in awhile.

The exercise apparently went too far, as the teen’s arms began to balloon up. He went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a condition that’s basically a breakdown of muscle tissue which can cause kidney failure. The condition can be deadly if left untreated.

Thankfully, the condition can be treated with IV fluids.

This type of reaction can be triggered a few different ways. One common one is over exertion.

“The key is to build up your endurance,” explained Dr. Michael Manka. “Don’t go from not exercising to all of a sudden doing a 30-mile bike ride or doing three hours of a spinning course.”

The teen spent nearly a week at the hospital because of the condition.

