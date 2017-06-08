Pawcatuck neighborhood says it’s overrun by rats

PAWCATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Millan Terrace say one house is causing them all to be overrun by rats.

William Carroll often walks by the house which sits at the beginning of the dead end road and says when he brings his son to the bus stop or picks him up they often see rats running from the property.

“If you’re seeing rats during the day, one it’s overpopulation, two hopefully it’s not they’re diseased,” said Carroll.

He and his son are now seeing what he believes are Norway rats on their property at the other end of the street.

He and others neighbors have trapped quite a few. They want something done about the source of the problem. They say the woman who lives in that 1 Millan Terrace home and is now hospitalized feeds the rats.

“We found that there is definitely some rat breeding on the inside and…. on the outside of the property,” said Ryan McCammon, the town sanitarian who works for the Ledge Light Health District.

The health district issued a public health order and says the owners did bring in a pest control operator to try to rid the property of rats.

“They have been known to carry diseases and that’s why we really want to get this from multiple approaches,” said McCammon.

The town’s human services department is looking at how to help neighbors.

“I just don’t have that much scratch especially for rats,” said Carroll.

The department also hopes to help get the house cleaned up so the rats don’t return.

“It’s a delicate area because people have a right to be secure in their home but if their behavior in their home spreads out and affects the neighborhood then that’s when we have to step in,” said First Selectman Rob Simmons.

On Friday at 5 p.m. the health district will meet with residents at the police station to talk about what they can do to keep rats off their property.

They will be told to do things like get rid of bird feeders, bird baths, trash, and other things that might attract the rats. On garbage pick up days trash should be put out the day of and be put in a bin which is closed up tightly.