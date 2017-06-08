Person on bike struck by car in Essex

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a car in Essex.

Police in Essex received a report about a person struck by a car around 5:30 Wednesday night.

Officers say the person was riding their bike in the area of exit 3 of Route 9, also known as Saybrook Road, when they were hit by a car.

The bicyclist, whose identity has not yet been released, suffered only minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

There is no word at this time on any charges or whether the driver is cooperating with police.