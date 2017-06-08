Police are investigating “tainted cupcakes” at a Winsted School

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — Winchester police officers are investigating reports of tainted cupcakes at a school in Winsted on Wednesday.

The Winchester Police Chief says that the department is investigating complaints that they have received about suspected cupcakes that were tainted with bodily fluids and then brought to The Gilbert School in Winsted.

The principal of the school, Alan Strauss, says that the cupcakes were brought in by a student and then brought to school but it is unclear what the fluid was. He also mentioned that two parents spoke with police and he doesn’t know if charges have been pressed, however, the school is vigorously investigating this incident. He went on to address the seriousness of the incident.

We take all matters of disrespect, any violations of one’s space or rights, or any forms of harassment very seriously”

If you have any tips to add to this investigation, please reach out to the Winchester Police Department at (860) 379-2721.