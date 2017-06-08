Police: Body of man found in burning car in Bridgeport

By Published:
- FILE - Bridgeport police (WTNH)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Bridgeport police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a burning car Wednesday night.

Police say at around 10 p.m., the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at Houston Avenue and Dodd Avenue. After putting the fire out, police say the body of an adult male was discovered in the vehicle.

Detectives responded to the scene and the incident is now under investigation. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Police say the identity of the male is also being investigated.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s