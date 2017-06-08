Police: Body of man found in burning car in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Bridgeport police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a burning car Wednesday night.

Police say at around 10 p.m., the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at Houston Avenue and Dodd Avenue. After putting the fire out, police say the body of an adult male was discovered in the vehicle.

Detectives responded to the scene and the incident is now under investigation. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Police say the identity of the male is also being investigated.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.