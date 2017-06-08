Power line fire in Vernon causes outages, traffic delays

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A power line fire has caused significant traffic delays in Vernon on Thursday night.

According to Vernon Police, the power line fire spread to the lawn of a vacant home on Morrison Street. The Town of Vernon Fire Department has put out the fire.

They say there was no property damage, but power is out in the area.

Traffic light at rte 30 & rte 31 out due to power outage. Significant delays. Use alternate route if possible. Eversource aware of issue — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) June 8, 2017

Officers say the traffic light at Route 30 and Route 31 is out due to the power outage. There are significant delays in that area.

Police say you should use an alternate route, if possible.

Eversource is aware of the outage.