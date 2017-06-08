Power line fire in Vernon causes outages, traffic delays

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Vernon Police Department

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A power line fire has caused significant traffic delays in Vernon on Thursday night.

According to Vernon Police, the power line fire spread to the lawn of a vacant home on Morrison Street. The Town of Vernon Fire Department has put out the fire.

They say there was no property damage, but power is out in the area.

Officers say the traffic light at Route 30 and Route 31 is out due to the power outage. There are significant delays in that area.

Police say you should use an alternate route, if possible.

Eversource is aware of the outage.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s