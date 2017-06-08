RECALL: Cashews sold at Aldi may contain glass

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A recall parents need to be aware of if you shop at Aldi stores. The company has announced they are recalled cashews because they could contain pieces of glass.

The FDA says the recall was initiated after customers reported finding glass in their product. So far there have not been any reported injuries associated with the recall. All products impacted by the recall have been removed from store shelves and customers who have already purchased the product are urged to not eat them and return the product to their local ALDI store for a refund.

You can get more information on the recall from the FDA recall website.