RECALL: Cashews sold at Aldi may contain glass

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A recall parents need to be aware of if you shop at Aldi stores. The company has announced they are recalled cashews because they could contain pieces of glass.

The FDA says the recall was initiated after customers reported finding glass in their product. So far there have not been any reported injuries associated with the recall. All products impacted by the recall have been removed from store shelves and customers who have already purchased the product are urged to not eat them and return the product to their local ALDI store for a refund.

You can get more information on the recall from the FDA recall website.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s