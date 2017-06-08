Senator Richard Blumenthal comments on Comey testimony

By Published:

(WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal had a front row seat to Thursday’s hearing.

The Connecticut senator called former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony “a shattering truth” after Comey told the panel why he believes he was fired.

“The saying arose in the wake of Watergate that the cover up was worse than the crime, here the crime is literally the theft of our democracy,” said Blumenthal. “…undermining our national security by the Russians, a sworn enemy and the possible collusion and aiding and abetting by the Trump campaign.”

Senator Blumenthal is not a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, so he could not question Comey himself.

