Serious car accident closes Route 190 in Union

UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A serious car accident has closed Route 190 in Union on Thursday night.

According to dispatch, there was a head-on motor vehicle accident between a motorcycle and a car on 1204 Buckley Highway around 5:30 p.m.

UNION CT: @UVFDstation72 & @WillingtonFire are responding to the area of 1204 Buckley Hwy for a serious MVA. Vehicle vs Motorcycle head-on. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) June 8, 2017

LifeStar was called to the accident, but was later cancelled.

UNION UPDATE: @LIFESTAR_CT was started using the Dispatcher Initiated Auto Launch (DIAL) protocol. Expect RT190 to be closed for sometime. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) June 8, 2017

It was not immediately clear why LifeStar was cancelled.

UNION UPDATE: @LIFESTAR_CT has been cancelled. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) June 8, 2017

Police say motorists should expect Route 190 to be closed for an extended amount of time.

Officers are still investigating the accident and have not released the identities of the people involved.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.