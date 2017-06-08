Serious car accident closes Route 190 in Union

UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A serious car accident has closed Route 190 in Union on Thursday night.

According to dispatch, there was a head-on motor vehicle accident between a motorcycle and a car on 1204 Buckley Highway around 5:30 p.m.

LifeStar was called to the accident, but was later cancelled.

It was not immediately clear why LifeStar was cancelled.

Police say motorists should expect Route 190 to be closed for an extended amount of time.

Officers are still investigating the accident and have not released the identities of the people involved.

