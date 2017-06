SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Windsor Police are attempting to identify a male who they say is wanted in connection to a larceny at Target on Sunday.

According to the South Windsor Police Department, the man allegedly stole baby formula and Red Bull from the store.

They believe the man may be driving a dark colored SUV with chrome roof rails.

If you recognize this man or if you have any information that may help officers, you should contact police at (860) 644-2551.