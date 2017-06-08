Southbury man arrested for allegedly making, possessing and detonating a pipe bomb

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Southbury is facing multiple charges after being found with evidence implicating him in the illegal manufacturing, possession and detonation of a pipe bomb.

Connecticut State Police Troopers began an investigation after a pipe bomb was detonated in Woodbury on April 15. They issued two search and seizure warrants. One of the warrants was for a residence on Greenwich Avenue and the other was for a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

On Thursday at 4:05 a.m., members of the Woodbury Resident Trooper’s Office, assisted by Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit, Fire Investigation and Explosives Unit and the FBI executed the warrants.

As a result of the search, items of evidence implicating 34-year-old Brian Fluman of Southbury in the illegal manufacture, possession and detonation of the pipe bomb were seized along with additional bomb making materials.

Furthermore, Fluman was found in possession of firearms, assault weapons and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Officials say Fluman is a convicted felon.

Fluman is being charged with:

2 counts of possession of an explosive device

illegal transportation of explosive device

illegal manufacture of explosive device

manufacture of a bomb

criminal possession of a firearm

possession of assault weapon

reckless endangerment

breach of peace

Fluman was held on a $50,000 bond. He is due in court on Thursday in Waterbury.