Stores recalling chicken cutlets due to milk

The Price Chopper grocery store chain is changing its name to Market 32 (Photo: PriceChopper.com)

SCHENECTADY, New York (WTNH)- Two supermarket chains have issued a recall on a chicken product because the seasoning used on it contains milk, although milk is not included on its list of ingredients on the label.

Price Chopper and Market 32 have issued a recall on toasted coconut Panko breaded hand-dredged chicken cutlets. They were sold in both the packaged meat and custom cut cases at the two stores.

There is no health risk to people who are not allergic to milk. If you have one of the affected products you can return it to the store for a full refund.

