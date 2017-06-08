Stretch Your Dollar at Connecticut’s 13th Annual Open House Day

Connecticut Open House Day (Image: Cultureandtourism.org)

(WTNH) — A state-wide opportunity for residents to explore their very own backyard.

This Saturday, June 10, is the 13th annual Connecticut Open House Day, where more than 220 businesses and state attractions welcome residents with open doors.

Attendees of the day are often granted free admission, sale prices, or general prizes at participating locations to encourage exploration of the state. Some of this year’s attractions include Bridgeport‘s Beardsley Zoo, Bristol‘s Memorial Military Museum, and Norwalk‘s Mill Hill Historical Park. A complete list of participants can be found here.

Randy Fiveash from the Connecticut Office of Tourism shared his insight on the day.

“When those friends and family come to Connecticut to visit you, you want to take them somewhere, you want to visit with them. So this is an opportunity for you to get out and find out those kinds of opportunities.”

This day truly gives residents the agency to discover the wide variety of entertainment, history, activities, and natural beauty that Connecticut has to offer, all while at a reduced cost.

