Summer has arrived and so has the heat!

Written by Meteorologist Intern Beth Finello: Ready for the warm weather? I hope so because it is here and in full force, with a heat wave coming in early next week. But what actually classifies a heat wave? Seasonably warmer temperatures for a prolonged period of time is considered a heat wave. Will we be seeing that? Yes.

At the beginning of your work week next week, temperatures are going to be hot, with highs in the 90’s! While it is not unusual for temperatures to reach that high in the summer months, it is not what we see for this time of year here. So, can that be considered a heat wave? Well, for the state of Connecticut it sure is. We are not used to seeing temperatures like these for this time of the year and they are seasonably warm for sure.

While we are seeing temperatures well above normal that it is considered a heat wave, it is different in different parts of the country, believe it or not. In Texas, heat wave temperatures are considered above 100 degrees for several days. In Alaska, a heat wave is considered to have temperatures only in the 80’s as they do not see those temperatures a lot! So we could see temperatures well above what we are seeing now but luckily it will not be getting above 100, still hot but not “Texas heat wave” hot! So, keep those windows closed and get ready to crank up the A/C.

Do not forget to stay hydrated during the hot weather and if you are outside for an extended period of time make sure you have on that sunscreen as the UV Index is high with all that sunshine coming in!

-Meteorologist Intern Beth Finello